Super Smash Bros. Melee Mod Slippi Now Supports Doubles Play Thanks To Latest Update

Get ready to see more Wombo Combos thanks to the latest update for Slippi, the online Super Smash Bros. Melee mod. Slippi version 2.3.0 has added support for a crucial part of Melee that has been missing since in-person tournaments ceased due to the Covid-19 pandemic: doubles.

Doubles in Slippi won't work the same way as regular matches in the mod. Those looking to play doubles matches won't be able to simply search for a game against two other players. Instead, all four players will have to connect to each other directly.

While this isn't ideal for the everyday online Melee player, it makes a world of difference in the game's competitive scene. Doubles Melee is a staple at any major tournament for the game. Likewise, the top doubles players are also often different from the top singles players. Basically, doubles is an entirely different kind of Melee, and it can now be played online as if all four players were sitting next to each other at the same setup.

It's finally time. 2.3.0 is being release to the public.

✅ Teams (Direct, need 4 people)

✅ In-game chat options on CSS

✅ Direct code history + auto-complete

Additionally with this release, the focus for me switches to mostly ranked (assuming no bugs)https://t.co/oDWdN1tumw — Jas | FIZZI#36 (@Fizzi36) May 3, 2021

Along with doubles support, a couple of quality-of-life changes have also made their way into Slippi. The mod now supports quick chat, which lets players send a message by pressing any D-Pad button on their controller. Direct connect code history has also been added, giving players a list of the various player codes they've connected to. That way, players can spend less time putting in codes and more time zero-to-deathing their opponents.

This update affirms Slippi as one of the best ways to play Super Smash Bros. Melee online. The only reason competitive Melee has been running successfully through the pandemic is Slippi, thanks to its integration of rollback netcode, which simulates frame inputs from one player instead of waiting for them to be received by another player. If the input doesn't match what the netcode predicted, it's rolled back, hence the name.

The result is that competitive Melee tournaments have been able to continue throughout the past year. If you'd like to give Slippi a try, it can be downloaded from its Github page.

Slippi's involvement in the Super Smash Bros. Melee competitive scene has garnered the attention of Nintendo in the past. The company has a record of halting Melee tournaments by issuing cease and desist orders. Nintendo recently issued one such order to The Big House, a major Super Smash Bros. Melee tournament. The event's organizers said, "We were informed we do not have permission to host or broadcast the event, primarily due to the usage of Slippi."