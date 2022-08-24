Super Smash Bros. Creator Masahiro Sakurai Starts YouTube Channel On Game Design

Super Smash Bros. fans wondering what's next for series creator Masahiro Sakurai now have an answer, though it's not one they were expecting. The longtime game developer has started a YouTube channel, Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games, to talk about game design.

Sakurai describes his vision for the channel in an introduction video, saying that he wishes to create "bite-size" videos about a range of topics in video game design. He also says though he will be focusing on classic games to avoid running into the YouTube algorithm, Nintendo has given him permission to use clips from its games.

The channel currently has three videos: the aforementioned intro, a video timeline of all of Sakurai's major projects, and the first game design-focused segment: "Stop for Big Moments!", which focuses on adding impact in a game by adding stop or slow-motion effects.

After the release of Sora, the final downloadable character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, last October, Sakurai had been updating his personal Twitter account with screenshots from the game. However, he recently announced those daily posts would be coming to an end, with the final picture posted August 22.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate currently sits as the third-best-selling game on Nintendo Switch, with 28.82 million copies sold as of June 30. The game first debuted during a Nintendo Direct in March 2018, eventually adding Banjo-Kazooie, Steve and Alex from Minecraft, and Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII, among others, to the roster.