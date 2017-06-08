Super Nintendo World Theme Park Gets Concept Video, Looks Amazing

[UPDATE] A press release from Universal Studios Japan (translated by Yuji Nakamura on Twitter) states that Super Nintendo Land in Osaka will open before the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan. The press release also apparently confirms that Super Nintendo Land will have a Mario Kart attraction, which is no big surprise.

The original story is below.

The first trailer for the Nintendo area of the Universal Studios theme park in Japan has been released--and it looks pretty cool.

The concept video for Super Nintendo World, as it's being called of course, starts by showing Mario entering the park through a green warp pipe. Hopefully this is how park guests will enter the actual theme park, because that would be pretty cool.

Also on display in the video are well-known Mushroom Kingdom areas such as Princess Peach's Castle and Bowser's Castle. Presumably there will be themed rides and attractions in these areas and throughout the entirety of Super Nintendo World.

The concept video does not show off any actual rides or attractions, but a listing has suggested that there will be some form of real-world Mario Kart.

There will be Super Nintendo Worlds at Universal's parks in Osaka, Japan and Orlando, Florida. No announcements have been made about when the parks will open.