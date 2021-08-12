Super Nintendo World Suspends Rides After Goombas Come Crashing Down

We've heard of Goombas hurting Mario in Super Mario Bros., but this is ridiculous. Super Nintendo World in Japan has been forced to temporarily close some of its attractions after a statue of several stacked Goombas broke free, falling onto the track of a ride. Fortunately, no one was hurt, or else they would have had to start the whole ride over again.

As reported by the Japanese publication Asahi Digital and translated by VGC, a statue that features four Goomba enemies stacked on top of each other broke off earlier this month. It fell near the entrance to a Yoshi ride, and it was heavy to the point that multiple employees were barely able to lift it from where it landed.

No one was hurt, but more rides were closed in order to make sure something like this can't happen again at the Osaka-based park. It's currently the only Super Nintendo World park operating, and the Osaka location itself has its start date delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Locations at both Universal Studios Orlando and Hollywood are in the works, as is one in Singapore.

If you're not into getting squished, then there are still some other attractions available at Super Nintendo World, including a Mario Kart ride that makes use of AR tech as well as a Toad-themed restaurant and lots of hidden blocks to hit. Thus far, Mario basically dominates the attractions, though feeling like you're in the Mushroom Kingdom isn't the worst thing in the world.