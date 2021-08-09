Super Nintendo World Merch Now On Sale At Universal Studios Hollywood

While the Super Nintendo World attraction is not yet open at Universal Studios Hollywood in California, the park has begun to sell merchandise for it. Nintendo announced on Friday that Super Nintendo World-themed items can now be purchased at the store inside the park.

The items--which include Mario and Yoshi plushies, drawstring bags, hats, t-shirts, boxers, pins, and lots more--will be available only for a limited time, according to Nintendo. You can see the merch in the tweet below, while a fan video further down the page shows off these items and more from inside the park.

#SuperNintendoWorld is coming next to Universal Studios Hollywood, and to celebrate, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD themed items are now available @UniStudios!



Items are available for a limited time at the Universal Studio Store in the park. pic.twitter.com/00Fx0lad1N — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 6, 2021

The Super Nintendo World park is currently being constructed at Universal studios Hollywood, while similar parks are planned for Universal's locations in Florida and Singapore.

The first Super Nintendo World park opened at Universal Studios Japan earlier this year, following delays related to COVID-19.

