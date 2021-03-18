Super Nintendo World In Japan Officially Opens, Miyamoto Hopes The Whole World Comes To Visit After Pandemic

Super Nintendo World has officially opened at the Universal Studios theme park in Osaka, Japan, and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto was on-hand for the opening ceremony to share some words.

Miyamoto said he's happy to see the park finally opening its doors after six years of development and delays related to the global pandemic. The veteran game designer is hopeful that "everyone around the world" will come to Osaka to visit the park after the pandemic.

"The day we've been looking forward to has finally arrived! It's been six years since we started development, and it's gone so fast," Miyamoto said, via VGC. "The world's first real Super Mario world. We're happy to be able to release it in time for the 35th anniversary."

Miyamoto added: "There are activities here for people of all ages to experience, using all of their senses… Once the pandemic subsides, I hope everyone around the world will come and visit us. We are waiting for you!"

It’s official!!

Super Nintendo World is open to the public @USJ_Official!!

Miyamoto strikes a pose with his creations of Mario and Luigi.

The Super Nintendo World park is open with health and safety protocols in place that include a limit on the number of visitors allowed (10,000 for the entire park) a mask requirement.

Part of what makes the Super Nintendo World park so unique is how it uses "Power-Up Bands" that people wear to allow them to interact more with the land while visiting--from punching coin blocks and finding Easter eggs to tracking your score on the Mario Kart ride and fighting Bowser Jr. in a boss battle. The band also acts as an Amiibo for use with your Nintendo Switch.

The Universal Studios theme parks in Orlando and Hollywood, as well as Singapore, are also going to feature the Super Nintendo World attractions, but not until later. Recently, the local mayor in Orlando said the Super Nintendo World park should open in early 2025.

While you may not be able to visit Super Nintendo World in person for some time, you can virtually visit the park through Nintendo's interactive website.

In addition to this theme park, Nintendo is working with Universal's parent company--Comcast--on an animated Mario movie from the makers of Minions.

In other theme park news, Disneyland will re-open on April 30.