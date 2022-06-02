Super Nintendo World Coming To Universal Studios Hollywood Early 2023 With A Mario Kart Ride

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that Super Nintendo World--the Nintendo-themed attraction at the theme park--will open in early 2023. We already knew the park would open next year, but this is the first time that Universal is giving an indication as to when next year it will cut the ribbon.

Additionally, Universal confirmed that a Mario Kart-themed ride is coming to the park. Just like in the games, riders can zip around "iconic" courses, throw shells, and collect coins. The goal of the ride--called Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge--is to work together to defeat Team Bowser. Check out a teaser video for the ride below. Like the park itself, the ride will open in early 2023.

Get ready, #SuperNintendoWorld is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023. pic.twitter.com/pCYaeHgWsq — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) June 2, 2022

Super Nintendo World will also host "interactive areas," as well as shopping and dining options themed around Nintendo. This is pretty much the same setup as Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios in Japan. Similar parks are also bound for Universal Studios in Orlando and Singapore in the future.

You’ve never experienced Mario Kart like this! Ride through iconic courses, throw shells, and collect coins to beat Team Bowser when #SuperNintendoWorld opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023. https://t.co/293xXB5RDG pic.twitter.com/Ry2q3GhbcO — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) June 2, 2022

Universal Studios Hollywood also has themed attractions based on mega-franchises like The Simpsons and Harry Potter, among others. In Japan, park operators have announced plans to open a Donkey Kong-themed attraction at Universal Studios. Whether or not the DK land will come to Universal's other Super Nintendo World locations is unknown.

Universal Studios is owned by the same company that is making the Super Mario animated movie. Chris Pratt leads the cast as Mario, while Seth Rogen will voice DK. Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy voices Princess Peach and Jack Black plays Bowser. Here is the full cast of the Mario movie, which was recently delayed to 2023.