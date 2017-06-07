Super Meat Boy Creator Reveals New Game For PC And Switch

The creator of Super Meat Boy and The Binding of Isaac, Edmund McMillen, has revealed his newest project, and it's coming sooner than you might expect.

Titled The End Is Nigh, the game is an adventure platformer set after the "end of the world." Players control Ash, one of the few "things" to survive the apparent apocalypse. You must guide Ash through nightmarish levels filled with "decaying" mutant creatures, collecting video game cartridges and tumors along the way.

McMillen says there are more than 600 levels and over 12 chapters in The End Is Nigh. There are also over 20 cartridges to collect, each of which is a self-contained mini-game with its own small set of achievements. You can watch the teaser trailer above.

The End Is Nigh is releasing on PC via Steam on July 12. The game is also coming to Nintendo Switch "and possibly more consoles" at a later point.