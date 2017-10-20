Super Mario Odyssey's Peach Amiibo Puts Mario In A Wedding Dress, Apparently

A line of Super Mario Odyssey-themed Amiibo figures was revealed back at E3 that features Mario, Peach, and Bowser each wearing their own wedding outfit. Nintendo had already provided some details on what they would unlock in-game, but now we have a better idea of what to expect from one of them.

YouTube channel FamilyGamerTV got their hands on the Peach and Mario Amiibo figures early. As noticed by Nintendo Daily News, the back of the box for the Peach figure reveals that it unlocks a wedding dress outfit for Mario himself. You can see a glimpse of this in the image below.

Nintendo's official site states that scanning the Peach Amiibo provides a life-up heart and her wedding dress, but it was unclear that Mario himself would wear it. Mario's figure, meanwhile, provides his wedding outfit and grants temporary invincibility. Bowser's unlocks his wedding suit and reveals where coins are hidden in the region.

Other, existing Amiibo figures are also compatible with Super Mario Odyssey and will provide other, unspecified rewards, according to Nintendo's site. It also states that all outfits can be unlocked without the corresponding Amiibo, so you won't need to actually purchase the new figures to get the wedding attire.

Wearing different costumes is one of the charming aspects of Nintendo's new platformer. We've already rounded up all of the Super Mario Odyssey costumes we've seen so far--and there are some excellent ones. There's sure to be even more to uncover once the full game hits Nintendo Switch on October 27.