  1. E3 2017 - How Can Microsoft Win?
  2. E3 2017 - How Can Nintendo Win?
  3. Xbox Files New ‘S’ Trademark; Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Hacked! - GS News Roundup
  4. GS News Update: Free Copies Of Payday 2 For Steam Available For A Limited Time
  5. GS News Update: Cyberpunk 2077 Design Documents Are Being Held For Ransom
  6. Night Patrols Are Always Dangerous - Fortnite (Alpha) Gameplay
  7. E3 2017 - How Can Sony Win?
  8. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - E3 2017 Exclusive Trailer
  9. Fargo Season 3 Episode 8 Recap
  10. Telltale's Guardians Of The Galaxy Episode 2 - Rocket's Memory Gameplay
  11. Sonic Mania - Chemical Plant Zone Act 2 Gameplay Trailer
  12. PAYDAY 2: Ultimate Edition - Developer Update Trailer
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Feature Article

Super Mario Odyssey: What We Want At E3 2017

  • Feature
Comments

Nintendo Switch will continue showing off a strong 2017 launch lineup with new details for Mario's next adventure.

by on

What We Know So Far

Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch introduces one big new change to the classic action game's formula: Mario's hat is alive. While we don't have details on the story, other characters, or why Mario's hat has developed a mind of its own, we do know that the game is returning to the sandbox style of earlier games like Super Mario 64.

Odyssey was announced for the Nintendo Switch in January, and it's set to launch exclusively on Nintendo's new platform sometime this holiday. In a video segment shortly after Odyssey's announcement, Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto described the game as "a little more on the core side, something that people who like action games can really get into," differentiating Odyssey from recent "casual" entries such as Super Mario Run.

The new, unfamiliar settings for Odyssey put it in a place unlike any previous Mario game. One city level called New Donk City, which looks highly reminiscent of New York City, is even filled with normal-sized humans--a strange juxtaposition against Mario's short, cartoony appearance.

And Mario's eyeball-bearing cap will introduce new gameplay mechanics; one we've seen so far involves the plumber tossing out his cap, letting it hang in mid-air, and then using the hat as a floating platform to reach new areas.

What's Confirmed For E3

Nintendo already announced that Super Mario Odyssey will be a centerpiece for the developer's E3 presentation. Attendees will get a chance to play the game themselves, and everyone will be able to watch presentations of the game in action during the show.

What We Hope To See At E3

Although we know Odyssey is coming in 2017, we'll likely learn the exact release date. But in addition to the standard gameplay details, Nintendo will hopefully reveal what, if any, multiplayer component the game has. Princess Peach and Luigi were both playable characters in Mario's last major adventure, Super Mario 3D World, so it's possible the posse could return here in some form. And many other Switch games have taken advantage of the system's network functionality and unique control scheme to introduce novel split-screen modes--it'll be exciting to see if and how Nintendo tackles that setup for a new Mario game.

But the biggest thing we want to see at E3 is what form Mario's infamous nemesis Bowser will take. While we probably won't see any climactic battles against the brute, we're likely to get a hint at what role he plays in trying to foil Mario's adventures once again.

Justin Haywald on Google+
Filed under:
Super Mario Odyssey
Nintendo Switch
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
    • View Comments (0)
    justinhaywald

    Justin Haywald

    GameSpot's Managing Editor | He has an impressive collection of Pikachu plushies.
    Super Mario Odyssey

    Super Mario Odyssey

    Coming Q4 2017
    unreleased
    Follow
    Load Comments

    More News