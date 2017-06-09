Super Mario Odyssey: What We Want At E3 2017

What We Know So Far

Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch introduces one big new change to the classic action game's formula: Mario's hat is alive. While we don't have details on the story, other characters, or why Mario's hat has developed a mind of its own, we do know that the game is returning to the sandbox style of earlier games like Super Mario 64.

Odyssey was announced for the Nintendo Switch in January, and it's set to launch exclusively on Nintendo's new platform sometime this holiday. In a video segment shortly after Odyssey's announcement, Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto described the game as "a little more on the core side, something that people who like action games can really get into," differentiating Odyssey from recent "casual" entries such as Super Mario Run.

The new, unfamiliar settings for Odyssey put it in a place unlike any previous Mario game. One city level called New Donk City, which looks highly reminiscent of New York City, is even filled with normal-sized humans--a strange juxtaposition against Mario's short, cartoony appearance.

And Mario's eyeball-bearing cap will introduce new gameplay mechanics; one we've seen so far involves the plumber tossing out his cap, letting it hang in mid-air, and then using the hat as a floating platform to reach new areas.

What's Confirmed For E3

Nintendo already announced that Super Mario Odyssey will be a centerpiece for the developer's E3 presentation. Attendees will get a chance to play the game themselves, and everyone will be able to watch presentations of the game in action during the show.

What We Hope To See At E3

Although we know Odyssey is coming in 2017, we'll likely learn the exact release date. But in addition to the standard gameplay details, Nintendo will hopefully reveal what, if any, multiplayer component the game has. Princess Peach and Luigi were both playable characters in Mario's last major adventure, Super Mario 3D World, so it's possible the posse could return here in some form. And many other Switch games have taken advantage of the system's network functionality and unique control scheme to introduce novel split-screen modes--it'll be exciting to see if and how Nintendo tackles that setup for a new Mario game.

But the biggest thing we want to see at E3 is what form Mario's infamous nemesis Bowser will take. While we probably won't see any climactic battles against the brute, we're likely to get a hint at what role he plays in trying to foil Mario's adventures once again.