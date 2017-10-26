Super Mario Odyssey Review Roundup

It's a great week for games, with several much-anticipated new releases all around. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Assassin's Creed Origins are both out tomorrow, and so is Super Mario Odyssey. Mario's latest adventure is, quite frankly, super, and we're not the only ones who think so.

In GameSpot's Super Mario Odyssey review, Peter Brown gave the game his gold seal of approval, awarding it a 10/10 for its effortless cycling through new worlds and enemies, unique gameplay ideas, and the sheer joy of controlling Mario.

"[Odyssey's] collection of open-world Kingdoms is varied and broad, and sometimes clearly inspired by Super Mario 64. Though it isn't necessarily a groundbreaking game like its ancestor, which redefined expectations for 3D games at large, Odyssey outpaces it at every turn. Its environments are bigger and some of the most interesting ever seen in a Mario game--just wait until you lay eyes on Bowser's elaborate fortress. All the extra space is invaluable, as the dense layouts of challenges and rewards justifies every building and landmass you encounter," he wrote.

We've collected a variety of other reviews and put them below. Take a look and you'll get a broader sense of how it is being received, and for more a much wider look at what critics have to say, be sure to check out GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

Game: Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey Developers: Nintendo

Nintendo Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Release date: October 27

October 27 Price: $60 / £50

GameSpot -- 10/10

"Odyssey is sustained beyond its major milestones not only through colorful worlds and hidden challenges, but through the sheer joy of controlling Mario, who's never felt more responsive or dynamic in action. Even with everything new that's been introduced, Nintendo's forward-thinking platformer retains the series' classic handcrafted appeal, which is even more impressive when you realize how densely packed each kingdom is. Mario's latest outing is big, bold, and bursting with new ideas, and like Breath of the Wild, is another instance of Nintendo going above and beyond to redefine our expectations. It's a shining example of refined creativity, and another crown jewel for Switch that is without equal." -- Peter Brown [Full review]

IGN -- 10/10

"Mario's games have been around for almost as long as game consoles have been a thing, but thankfully, he's always evolving. We rarely get the same Mario twice. Super Mario Odyssey delivers on that ongoing promise of originality and innovation: It distills the venerable series' joyful, irreverent world and characters and best-in-class platforming action, and introduces a steady stream of new and unexpected mechanics. It's all spun together into a generational masterpiece." -- Ryan McCaffrey [Full review]

Polygon -- 9.5/10

"Super Mario Odyssey is almost certain to be counted among the best games in Nintendo's star series. For a character nearing 40 years old, it's amazing that Mario has remained not only a beloved character but one whose games are generally expected to be great. From that perspective, it's no surprise that Super Mario Odyssey is, yes, a great game. But more than that, it's a fantastic, even fundamental addition to Mario's legacy. From a plumber to a doctor to a tennis star to, uh, a Goomba, Mario has endured. No, this will not be the last Mario game, but it is almost certain to be lauded as one of his best." -- Philip Kollar and Allegra Frank [Full review]

Game Informer -- 9.75/10

"I was floored by the creativity accompanying most of Odyssey. A lot of iteration and thought clearly went into some of the secrets and platforming exercises. I enjoyed each challenge type except the Roving Races, on-foot sprints against Koopa Troopers where every second counts. I was irked by the racers walking through enemies and walls without penalty--almost appearing to be a bug or a cheap way of intensifying the competition in a game that is otherwise nearly flawless in its execution. Quibbles aside, Super Mario Odyssey is an absolute delight, and another Switch release that will have Nintendo fans debating which 3D Mario game is the best of them all. I still hang my hat on Super Mario Galaxy as the pinnacle of the series, but Odyssey and its wealth of gameplay styles and moons make it a close second." -- Andrew Reiner [Full review]

GamesRadar+ -- 5/5

"[T]he gripes are so small that it's easy to say Odyssey is the most glorious of Mario's adventures to date. And not to mention adorable. Have you seen all of his outfits? Nintendo's ability to jam secrets and side-quests into every pixel continues to astonish and means I'll be playing Super Mario Odyssey for many Moons to come." -- Sam Loveridge [Full review]

Eurogamer -- Essential

"[T]here is nothing like a new Super Mario to remind you that there is no other studio that can make games like this. Jump on a tomato in the Luncheon Kingdom and watch how it splats out into a sizzling hot pool of sauce; ride a Jaxi, a stone steed as fast as a rocket, and watch the way it scrabbles frantically at the ground as you try to rein in its boundless speed. Then release it--whee! The happy revelry that has gone into the making of this nonsensical world is infectious, while the return to the open design of Super Mario 64 has freed all that gleeful energy in a sloppily explosive burst. To many people, Mario is video games. To play Super Mario Odyssey is to remember why that is." -- Oli Welsh [Full review]

USGamer -- 5/5

"The Nintendo Switch isn't hurting for must-have titles, and Super Mario Odyssey is a proud addition to its library. Like Breath of the Wild before it, it takes you on a journey that's not short on cool sights, epic battles, and coy suggestions to 'see what's over there.' Pack a suitcase and get on board; there's so very much to do." -- Nadia Oxford [Full review]