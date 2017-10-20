Super Mario Odyssey: Release Date And Everything You Need To Know

Super Mario Odyssey is the latest installment of Nintendo's tenured franchise starring the lovable Italian plumber. You once again control Mario as he works to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser. But this time around, he has the help of a new hat sidekick named Cappy, who he can throw at certain objects or enemies to temporarily posses them and use their unique abilities.

With Super Mario Odyssey's release date set for October 27 on Nintendo Switch, we've compiled our most important features and gameplay videos detailing everything you need to know about the game. Check back often as we update this article with our in-depth review, guides, additional articles, and videos.

Features

As a 3D-style Mario game, the emphasis is on exploration in Super Mario Odyssey. The game sports a multitude of open sandbox environments to navigate, which are each packed with enemies and platforming challenges. For more about our impressions about the game thus far, check out the features below:

Gameplay Videos

The Forest Kingdom Gameplay--Watch Mario explore the lush wilderness of the Forest Kingdom.

Getting The Band Back Together Gameplay--Mario must find musicians scattered across New Donky City in order to put on a cool concert.

Sand Kingdom Gameplay--Mario possesses a host of desert creatures with Cappy before platforming 2D towers.

