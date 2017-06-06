Super Mario Odyssey Playable Early At Kiosks In Canada

As E3 kicks off in Los Angeles this weekend and attendees get the chance to play Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch, fans much further away will be signing up to try the game too. Nintendo is hosting two early access events in Canada, where Nintendo Kiosks will allow select people to try the game.

The events take place at Erin Mills Town Centre in Mississauga, Ontario and at Metropolis at Metrotown, in Burnaby, British Columbia. You have register for time slots to play, and registration takes place this Saturday, June 10 at 10 AM. Nintendo urges players to come early and sign up, as each person gets one time slot and there are a limited number of spots to go around.

Time slots to actually play the game take place at the same locations June 13-15. You can find full details on Nintendo's website.

Nintendo has some swag on offer, too. If you preordered Super Mario Odyssey, Arms, or Splatoon 2 and you show staff at the Nintendo Kiosks the receipt, they'll give you a Mario Universe Challenge Coin and enter you in a drawing to win credit to spend on more Nintendo gear.

Super Mario Odyssey isn't due out until the end of this year, but it will be on full display at E3. GameSpot is there to bring you the latest details on the game and others, and you can follow our full E3 coverage right here.