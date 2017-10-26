Super Mario Odyssey Guide: 6 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting

Super Mario Odyssey returns to the open-area design of Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine, which means it's a game bursting with worlds to hop, skip, and jump through, as well as secrets to discover within them.

Over the course of the game, you'll collect hundreds of Power Moons as you attempt to chase down Bowser and rescue Peach. While many of these Power Moons are on the game's main path, the majority are hidden away, so you'll need to play smart and play well to get them.

To make things a little bit easier for you, we've come up with a collection of essential tips to keep in mind. These are intended to inform you about some of the mechanics you can use to get more Power Moons, and best practices for leaping around Odyssey's vibrant worlds, so you won't be spoiled.

In the video above we discuss specific jumping manoeuvres that we find useful, the best way to sniff out Power Moons, and how you can use Amiibo to your advantage, among other things; check it out. If you'd like a written version, check out our 10 Essential Super Mario Odyssey Tips gallery.

