  1. GS News Update: Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War DLC Expansions Revealed
  2. Assassin's Creed and Wolfenstein Return - The Lobby
  3. Watch An Hour of Assassin's Creed Origins Gameplay Live
  4. Assassin’s Creed Origins - When Hippos ATTACK Gameplay
  5. Destiny 2 PC Max Settings No HUD Gameplay
  6. GS News Update: Microsoft Finally Kills Off Xbox's Kinect
  7. The Best Costumes In Super Mario Odyssey
  8. Justice League - Mind/Event Trailer
  9. Super Mario Odyssey - Tropical Wiggler Gameplay
  10. Super Mario Odyssey - Retro 2D Gameplay
  11. Super Mario Odyssey's Two Player Is Ridiculously Fun Gameplay
  12. Super Mario Odyssey Video Review
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Feature Article

Super Mario Odyssey Guide: 6 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting

  • Feature
Comments

Over the Moon.

by on

Super Mario Odyssey returns to the open-area design of Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine, which means it's a game bursting with worlds to hop, skip, and jump through, as well as secrets to discover within them.

Over the course of the game, you'll collect hundreds of Power Moons as you attempt to chase down Bowser and rescue Peach. While many of these Power Moons are on the game's main path, the majority are hidden away, so you'll need to play smart and play well to get them.

To make things a little bit easier for you, we've come up with a collection of essential tips to keep in mind. These are intended to inform you about some of the mechanics you can use to get more Power Moons, and best practices for leaping around Odyssey's vibrant worlds, so you won't be spoiled.

In the video above we discuss specific jumping manoeuvres that we find useful, the best way to sniff out Power Moons, and how you can use Amiibo to your advantage, among other things; check it out. If you'd like a written version, check out our 10 Essential Super Mario Odyssey Tips gallery.

For more Super Mario Odyssey related content take a look at the list below.

Filed under:
Super Mario Odyssey
Nintendo Switch
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
    • View Comments (0)
    Tamz

    Tamoor Hussain

    I am your OG and I will be respected as such
    Super Mario Odyssey

    Super Mario Odyssey

    Coming Oct 27, 2017
    unreleased
    Follow
    Load Comments

    More News