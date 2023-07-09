Super Mario Odyssey Drops To Just $30 For Prime Day 2023

The brilliant Nintendo Switch platformer Super Mario Odyssey is discounted to just $30 at Target as part of the retailer's Circle Week promotion, which is competing directly with Prime Day 2023. This is a price we very rarely see, even during the holidays. As such, it's possible Target will sell out before Circle Week ends on July 15. You need to sign up for a free Target Circle membership to get this deal.

Odyssey is one of the most inventive Mario games in franchise history thanks to its level of freedom and expanded bag of platforming tricks for the plumber to employ. The lavish open-world kingdoms are littered with great platforming sequences, clever puzzles, and a bevy of secrets.

Though primarily thought of as a solo experience, Super Mario Odyssey also has a fun co-op mode where one player controls Mario's sentient hat Cappy. It earned a rare 10/10 in our Super Mario Odyssey review.

You can also save big on multiple other Super Mario games at Target. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is $30, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is $20, and Super Mario Party is $20.

