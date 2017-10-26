  1. GS News Update: Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War DLC Expansions Revealed
  2. Assassin's Creed and Wolfenstein Return - The Lobby
  3. Super Mario Odyssey's Two Player Is Ridiculously Fun Gameplay
  4. Watch An Hour of Assassin's Creed Origins Gameplay Live
  5. GS News Update: Microsoft Finally Kills Off Xbox's Kinect
  6. Super Mario Odyssey 2 Player Livestream
  7. GS News Update: No, Destiny 2 PC Bans Weren't Handed Out For Using Discord, Bungie Says
  8. November's Free Games With Gold For Xbox One And 360 Revealed
  9. How Assassin's Creed's Year Off Affected The Franchise - The Lobby
  10. American Vandal - Season 2 Announcement Trailer
  11. Justice League - Mind/Event Trailer
  12. Super Mario Odyssey: 6 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Feature Article

Super Mario Odyssey: Best Costumes We've Found So Far

  • Feature
Comments

Mario is a style icon now.

by on

You'll collect a whole load of gold coins in Super Mario Odyssey, and although the game uses these instead of lives when you die, they're primarily used to purchase goodies at stores. Spread out throughout Mario Odyssey's many worlds are shops where you can buy top-ups for hearts, Power Moons, and--most importantly--costumes!

The various outfits available for Mario range from cosplay-style cowboy, diver, or racer outfits, to some nostalgic classic costumes that will make fans of Mario and Nintendo jump for joy. We've put together a nice little fashion parade of all the costumes we've found so far, so take a look at the video above to see everything you can dress everyone's favourite little plumber in. Certain Amiibo figures unlock Mario Odyssey costumes, but you'll still be able to get your hands on everything in-game without scanning any.

Of course, those that want to see all Mario Odyssey's costumes themselves should think twice about watching, as it's spoilerrifc. You can also check out Super Mario Odyssey review, and for even more Super Mario Odyssey related content, take a look at the list below.

Filed under:
Super Mario Odyssey
Nintendo Switch
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
    • View Comments (0)
    Tamz

    Tamoor Hussain

    I am your OG and I will be respected as such
    Super Mario Odyssey

    Super Mario Odyssey

    Coming Oct 27, 2017
    unreleased
    Follow
    Load Comments

    More News