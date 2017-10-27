  1. Super Mario Odyssey First Hour Livestream
  2. The History Behind Assassin’s Creed Origins
  3. Super Mario Odyssey's Two Player Is Ridiculously Fun Gameplay
  4. Super Mario Odyssey 2 Player Livestream
  5. Super Mario Odyssey - Retro 2D Gameplay
  6. The Best Costumes In Super Mario Odyssey
  7. Mr. Robot Season 3 Episode 3 Breakdown!
  8. Fighting Through Fallout New York In Wolfenstein 2 Gameplay
  9. Original Xbox Games Now Backwards Compatible; Metal Gear Survive Always Online - GS News Roundup
  10. GS News Update: PUBG Adds Vaulting And Climbing To Test Servers Next Week
  11. .hack//G.U. Last Recode Gets An HD Remaster - Gameplay
  12. GS News Update: Following Star Wars Game's Reboot, EA Denies Single-Player Is To Blame
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Feature Article

Super Mario Odyssey Amiibo Costumes Guide: What Each Figure Unlocks In-Game

  • Feature
1 Comments

Have your Amiibo figures at the ready.

by on

Super Mario Odyssey is a huge, wonderfully designed game brimming with personality. Although it doesn't specifically impact gameplay (for the most part), one new thing it introduces is the ability to dress Mario up in a wide variety of costumes. These range from his wedding outfit to Waluigi's overalls and many others.

Amiibo figures play a part in accessing these costumes, as you can scan select ones to unlock a corresponding outfit in-game. They can also provide various bonuses, such as extra hearts and--in the case of Mario's Amiibo figures--invincibility for 30 seconds. In the video above, we provide a full rundown on what you can get. Be aware that the costumes thankfully aren't exclusive to Amiibo figures--you can unlock everything in-game without owning any.

To scan in an Amiibo you own, you have to speak with the appropriately named Uncle Amiibo. He's the Roomba-looking robot who can typically be found near your ship after completing a kingdom. Speaking with him brings you to a menu where you can scan in your figures--just hold one over the reader on the right Joy-Con (or the middle of the Pro Controller) to do so.

Super Mario Odyssey is out now on Nintendo Switch. It earned a rare 10/10 in our Super Mario Odyssey review, and if you're just getting started we have 10 essential tips as well as six things we wish we knew before starting Odyssey.

Filed under:
Super Mario Odyssey
Nintendo Switch
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
    • View Comments (1)
    mrblondex

    Chris Pereira

    Chris Pereira is GameSpot's news editor. He likes Twin Peaks, The X-Files, and serial commas more than you.
    Super Mario Odyssey

    Super Mario Odyssey

    First Released
    released
    Follow
    Load Comments

    More News