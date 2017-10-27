Super Mario Odyssey Amiibo Costumes Guide: What Each Figure Unlocks In-Game

Super Mario Odyssey is a huge, wonderfully designed game brimming with personality. Although it doesn't specifically impact gameplay (for the most part), one new thing it introduces is the ability to dress Mario up in a wide variety of costumes. These range from his wedding outfit to Waluigi's overalls and many others.

Amiibo figures play a part in accessing these costumes, as you can scan select ones to unlock a corresponding outfit in-game. They can also provide various bonuses, such as extra hearts and--in the case of Mario's Amiibo figures--invincibility for 30 seconds. In the video above, we provide a full rundown on what you can get. Be aware that the costumes thankfully aren't exclusive to Amiibo figures--you can unlock everything in-game without owning any.

To scan in an Amiibo you own, you have to speak with the appropriately named Uncle Amiibo. He's the Roomba-looking robot who can typically be found near your ship after completing a kingdom. Speaking with him brings you to a menu where you can scan in your figures--just hold one over the reader on the right Joy-Con (or the middle of the Pro Controller) to do so.

Super Mario Odyssey is out now on Nintendo Switch. It earned a rare 10/10 in our Super Mario Odyssey review, and if you're just getting started we have 10 essential tips as well as six things we wish we knew before starting Odyssey.