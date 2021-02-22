Super Mario Bros. 35's Second World Count Challenge Event Begins Today, Offers More My Nintendo Points

The second World Count Challenge event for Super Mario Bros. 35 kicks off today, February 22, at 11 PM PT. The goal of this collaborative event is for players to collectively defeat 350 million Goombas, with My Nintendo points up for grabs if they can meet that goal.

If players can defeat the required number of Goombas before the event ends, everyone who participated and defeated at least one Goomba will receive 350 My Nintendo Platinum points. Platinum points can be redeemed on the My Nintendo website for various rewards, including physical items like a Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury keychain. You can see the full list of rewards here.

The second #SuperMarioBros35 World Count Challenge is on the horizon, live from 2/22 11pm PT to 3/1 10:59pm PT!

Team up with players worldwide to defeat 350 million Goombas! If achieved, all participating players defeating at least 1 Goomba get 350 My Nintendo Platinum Points! pic.twitter.com/1BheolLEjC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 19, 2021

The World Count Challenge event runs until 10:59 PM PT on March 1. To download and play Super Mario Bros. 35, you'll need to have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Memberships cost $4 for one month, $8 for three months, and $20 for one year, while an annual family plan costs $35 and covers up to eight different Nintendo Accounts.

Nintendo still has one more World Count Challenge event planned for Super Mario Bros. 35 sometime in March, although no other details have been announced just yet. That will presumably be the last big event for the game, as Super Mario Bros. 35 is a limited-time offering. Nintendo says the game will only be playable until March 31--the same date the company is removing Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light from sale.

Mario's latest Switch adventure, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, released earlier this month. If you're just jumping into that game, be sure to check out some tips we wish we knew before starting Bowser's Fury, as well as how long it takes to beat both modes.