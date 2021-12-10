Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Is On Sale For Its Best Price Yet

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is discounted to just $42 at GameStop and Best Buy right now. That's the best price we've seen since the game launched earlier this year. And Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury happens to be one of the best of the many games that originated on Wii U and have found a way to Switch--mainly because it adds a brand-new bonus game.

Bowser's Fury is an open-world take on Mario platforming. Themed levels filled with objectives are scattered throughout its island world, essentially merging classic Mario course structure with an open-world setting. Bowser is very angry in Bowser's Fury, so angry that he's absolutely enormous and wants to stomp and burn everything to dust. Mario teams up with Bowser Jr. to hopefully calm down little Bowser's papa. Bowser's Fury offers two player co-op, and it's great for youngsters, because Bowser Jr.'s role doesn't require any platforming prowess.

While Bowser's Fury is a relatively short adventure, Super Mario 3D World is certainly worth revisiting or checking out for the first time. 3D World is playable in co-op with up to four players on one console, and Nintendo added nice quality-of-life improvements such as increased movement speed.

The entire package earned an 8/10 in our Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury review. "Super Mario 3D World is an absolute joy of classic platforming excellence, and this is the best version of it thanks to some well-calibrated improvements," Steve Watts wrote. "Bowser's Fury is peculiar and less polished, but it dares to poke fun at its own oddities and it has a wild creative streak."

More Nintendo Switch exclusives are on sale as part of The Game Awards Sale. Most of the notable deals are on digital games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Link's Awakening, and Splatoon 2.