Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Discounted To Best Price Yet For Prime Day

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is on sale at Target for only $30 (normally $60) ahead of Prime Day 2023. The discount applies to physical and digital versions of the game. Deals like these on first-party Nintendo games are rare, so this is a prime opportunity to grab an excellent platforming adventure (technically two adventures) for a phenomenal price. You'll need to be a Target Circle member to get this price, but Target Circle is a free rewards program.

Super Mario 3D World + Browser’s Fury actually contains two games: First is a Switch port of the Wii U title Super Mario 3D World that features welcome enhancements like faster character movement speeds, upgraded visuals, and new multiplayer options. The second part of the game, Bowser’s Fury, is an all-new--albeit much shorter--adventure exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version. Bowser’s Fury expands 3D World’s core gameplay into an open-world sandbox full of 3D platforming goodness.

In our Super Mario 3D World + Bowsers Fury review, Steve Watts praised the 3D World’s polished platforming and Bowser’s Fury’s creative design, saying both “work hand-in-hand to show the full extent of versatility in what a Mario game can be.”

You can also get Super Mario Party and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for $20 each as well Super Mario Odyssey for $30.

More Prime Day deals