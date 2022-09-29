Super Buckyball Tournament Releases November 15 On Steam

Super Buckyball Tournament, a futuristic 3v3 multiplayer sports hero game, will be released on November 15 through Steam.

From trailers and teasers, Super Buckyball seems like soccer, but with superpowers. Dev Pathea Games (My Time at Portia) has seasonal battle passes planned for the game, as well as regular content updates. Players can try the beta version for free during Steam Next Fest, a showcase of upcoming games to be released on Valve's platform.

Super Buckyball Tournament will have more than just a multiplayer mode. A single-player campaign was added to the demo released in 2021. The game has been in development for over five years, with the first trial version released in 2020.

At least at first the Super Buckyball Tournament will only be on PC, but the official Twitter account has said the dev team plans to get it on PlayStation at some point in the future.

Minimum Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7+ / 8.1 / 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4590

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX760

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 15 GB

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4590

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 OR HIGHER

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 15 GB