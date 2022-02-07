Super Bowl 56 Winner Predicted By Madden 22

As it does each year, EA Sports has released the results of its Madden Super Bowl simulation, and this year, the professional football game believes the Cincinnati Bengals will upset the Los Angeles Rams in a wild and exciting game that comes down to the final play.

According to the simulation, the Bengals will trail the Rams at halftime by a score of 14-7 before Bengals corner Eli Apple picks off Rams QB Matthew Stafford for a pick-six to tie the game with the extra point. Bengals QB Joe Burrow then connects with Tee Higgins in the fourth quarter to give the Bengals the edge, until Stafford finds Odell Beckham Jr. for a touchdown to tie the game once again.

To end the game, Burrow and the Bengals move the ball down the field far enough to give kicker Evan McPherson a chance to win the game--and he doesn't miss. The Bengals win by a score of 24-21 and Burrow becomes the first QB to with the Heisman, College Football National Championship, and the Super Bowl, at least if this all comes to fruition.

EA's Madden Super Bowl predictions have a history of being eerily accurate and totally offbase. Last year, the game's prediction was very, very wrong. Head to the EA Sports blog to see a more granular breakdown of Super Bowl LVI, as predicted by Madden.

In semi-related news, EA also announced a new promotion for Madden NFL 22's Ultimate Team mode. Everyone who runs five miles and logs it with the Nike Run Club app between February 7-14 will get an achievement badge and a +7 speed version of Aaron Donald in the video game.

The real Super Bowl LVI takes place this Sunday, February 13, on NBC. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is showing up during the pre-game festivities, and we're expecting lots of ads as well.