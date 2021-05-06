Super Animal Royale Coming To PS5, Xbox Series X, And Switch

Following its release on PC, Super Animal Royale--a battle royale game involving animals who have guns--is coming to consoles. Developer Pixile Studios announced that Super Animal Royale is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch. A release for Google Stadia is also planned.

There will be cross-play and cross-save support, too. The game will debut first on Xbox through the Game Preview program beginning June 1, and a release date for PlayStation and Switch will follow once the game is ready for its public launch later this year.

Super Animal Royale is a free-to-play game on PC and presumably that will also be the case for its console and Stadia release as well.

Super Animal Royale's console announcement trailer riffs on how battle royale games featuring human characters are old news--it's all about animals now. "We are the future; humans have had their turn," the video says.

June 1 also marks the day of a big new patch for Super Animal Royale on PC that introduces a map overhaul and a new Animal Pass season. As you can see in the overview video below, the island's shoreline has been redesigned. There are now roving crabs and giant clams, while the beaches have shallow water you can watch through.

You can read more about the June 1 update in the blog post on Steam.

Super Animal Royale is a 64-player, top-down 2D battle royale game featuring animal characters who fight until only one remains. Like other battle royale games, players collect weapons and other resources through loot drops on the map, while there are "thousands" of cosmetics available to customize your animal. The game also has ongoing seasonal events and a variety of "vehicles" to use such as a giant emu and a hamster ball.