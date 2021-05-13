Sunset Overdrive's Future Gets Small Bit Of Hope From Insomniac Director

Hope for more Sunset Overdrive isn't quite dead yet, though it doesn't sound like anything new is coming anytime soon. Insomniac's Marcus Smith, who directed Sunset Overdrive and is currently creative director on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, signaled in a recent interview that more Sunset is technically possible, while also saying that the studio is focused on other projects right now.

"I mean, never say never is my approach," Smith told GQ when asked about whether the franchise could live on. "Obviously, we’re part of Sony now, but we own the IP and so there’s nothing really stopping us other than we have a lot of really exciting things in our future."

In other words, the fact that Sunset Overdrive was an Xbox exclusive isn't stopping Insomniac from making more. For the time being, though, it doesn't sound like Sunset Overdrive is anywhere in the studio's current plans.

Sunset Overdrive released in 2014 as an Xbox One-exclusive, which was a surprising move for a studio that had long developed its games for Sony platforms. Shortly after that, though, it began work on 2018's Spider-Man, which turned into a huge financial success for Sony. Insomniac was acquired by Sony shortly thereafter. The studio then produced Spider-Man: Miles Morales in time for the PS5 launch, and is preparing to release Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart next month. Its other development plans have not been formally announced.

