Sunset Overdrive Sequel Could Happen, If The Right Publisher Comes Along

Insomniac's wildly vulgar and flamboyantly artistic Sunset Overdrive could very well get a sequel in the future, but there's a catch: it will only happen if the studio can get adequate support.

Studio founder and CEO Tim Price said during a Twitch live stream that Sunset Overdrive 2 is something he sees fans want. And it could be a thing in the future, but only if there's a publisher willing to bring it to fruition.

"Sunset is something that I know a lot of our fans talk about wanting to see the sequel," Price said. "We need a partner for that. That's a big game; Sunset 2 would be a very large-scope game."

Although Microsoft was the publisher behind Sunset Overdrive, Insomniac retains ownership of the IP, allowing it to decide its future. Despite still needing significant publisher support, the sequel could go a number of different directions, including losing its Xbox One exclusivity if Microsoft backs out. And considering we haven't heard anything yet about a potential sequel and Price's hinting at needing a publisher, it seems like Microsoft isn't currently interested in a sequel.