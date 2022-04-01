Summoners War: Lost Centuria One-Year Anniversary Update Adds New Ancient Rune System

Summoners War: Lost Centuria is approaching its first anniversary, and to mark the occasion, developer Com2uS has announced a full set of new features coming in a massive anniversary update.

The biggest change is the Ancient Rune system, a new battle mechanic that gives the player new deck combinations to use and stronger monsters to deploy. The system comes with multiple set buffs for creatures and their allies, while adding two rune slots to the player's loadout for new customization options.

The full list of the Summoners War: Lost Centuria first anniversary update features, as provided by Com2uS, is below:

New Ancient Rune System The latest update introduces a brand new Ancient Rune system, which provides players with stronger Monsters and deck combination strategy. The system has a variety of set effects that can increase the attack, defense, and HP of allies located in the same row as the selected monsters. In addition to existing general runes, it can be installed into the newly added ancient rune slots, allowing up to two set effects to create various strategies and variables.

New Currencies Magic Power Dust Players can produce the Ancient Rune using a new currency, Magic Power Dust,"which can be obtained by completing daily quests and world tournament victory rewards. Ancient Crystals Ancient Crystals can be obtained through season tally rewards and specific-ranking rewards of World Tournament. It allows users to use Reappraisal and Enchantment Reset features to customize and upgrade ancient runes, providing more fun in collecting and growing monsters. Players can also exchange the new currency for “LCT” tokens, which are unique tokens for Lost Centuria, and C2X tokens through the digital wallet C2X Station.

Anniversary Event In commemoration of the update, players can collect rewards like monsters and skill stones just by logging in daily. Depending on the cumulative participation result, it is possible for players to obtain the Skill Stone Summon Ticket (Legend), the most popular item in the game.



Lost Centuria is a real-time strategic battler game set in the Summoners War universe, a mobile fantasy RPG with over 100 million players worldwide. Players create a team from over 1000 monster and battle in real time against other summoners.

Summoners War: Lost Centuria reaches its first anniversary with 5.7 million downloads in over 170 countries, with over 140,000 alliances formed by players around the world. The game is now available on both iOS and Android devices.