Summer Games Fest Has Revealed Its Partner Lineup, Which Includes Xbox And PlayStation

Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest will be a cross-industry showcase supported by 30 partners from across the gaming industry.

Summer Games Fest 2022 has revealed its partner lineup, which includes several of the biggest publishers and developers in the video game industry. The event is scheduled to take place from June 9-12, but it will have several announcements spread out across the month.

The main event of Summer Games Fest will be broadcast on June 9 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET and will feature new game announcements as part of a "cross-industry showcase," according to host Geoff Keighley. The full partner line-up includes:

  • Xbox
  • PlayStation
  • 2K
  • Activision
  • Atlus
  • Bandai Namco
  • Bloober Team
  • Capcom
  • Coffee Stain
  • Deep Silver
  • Devolver Digital
  • Digital Extremes
  • Dotemu
  • EA
  • Epic Games
  • Focus Entertainment
  • Frost Giant Studios
  • Level Infinite
  • Mediatonic
  • MiHoYo
  • Netflix
  • Raw Fury
  • Samsung
  • Sega
  • Square Enix
  • Skybound Games
  • Steam
  • Studio MDHR
  • Tribecca Festival
  • Warner Bros. Games

June is shaping up to be a busy month to see what's on the horizon for PCs and consoles. Sony is streaming a new State of Play presentation on June 2, the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase is scheduled for June 12, and the Future-produced PC Gaming Show will be held directly after Microsoft's event.

Throw in the Wholesome Direct on June 11, the Warhammer-focused Skulls Showcase today, and Netflix Geeked Week, and Not-E3 month won't be short on announcements for all manner of games.

July will give fans some time to catch their breath, with a new round of livestreams kicking off in August around Gamescom, which will be both an online and in-person event this year.

