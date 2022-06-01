Summer Games Fest Has Revealed Its Partner Lineup, Which Includes Xbox And PlayStation

Summer Games Fest 2022 has revealed its partner lineup, which includes several of the biggest publishers and developers in the video game industry. The event is scheduled to take place from June 9-12, but it will have several announcements spread out across the month.

The main event of Summer Games Fest will be broadcast on June 9 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET and will feature new game announcements as part of a "cross-industry showcase," according to host Geoff Keighley. The full partner line-up includes:

This year's #SummerGameFest will feature events, activities and updates for fans from more than 30 partners, with more to be announced.

It's going to be a great month for video game fans.

— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 31, 2022

Xbox

PlayStation

2K

Activision

Atlus

Bandai Namco

Bloober Team

Capcom

Coffee Stain

Deep Silver

Devolver Digital

Digital Extremes

Dotemu

EA

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Frost Giant Studios

Level Infinite

Mediatonic

MiHoYo

Netflix

Raw Fury

Samsung

Sega

Square Enix

Skybound Games

Steam

Studio MDHR

Tribecca Festival

Warner Bros. Games

June is shaping up to be a busy month to see what's on the horizon for PCs and consoles. Sony is streaming a new State of Play presentation on June 2, the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase is scheduled for June 12, and the Future-produced PC Gaming Show will be held directly after Microsoft's event.

Throw in the Wholesome Direct on June 11, the Warhammer-focused Skulls Showcase today, and Netflix Geeked Week, and Not-E3 month won't be short on announcements for all manner of games.

July will give fans some time to catch their breath, with a new round of livestreams kicking off in August around Gamescom, which will be both an online and in-person event this year.