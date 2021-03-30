Summer Games Done Quick Will Be Online-Only Again In July

Much like last year's show, the 2021 edition of Summer Games Done Quick will be an online-only event that will be held from July 4-11.

An annual week-long showcase where the goal is to complete games as quickly and as skillfully as possible, SGDQ also uses its platform to raise money for charities around the world, which has included Doctors Without Borders, Prevent Cancer Foundation, Direct Relief, AbleGamers, Malala Fund, and the Organization for Autism Research over the years. Since starting in 2010, $31 million has been raised for these organizations.

This year's event will be broadcast live on Games Done Quick's official Twitch channel, with additional details on charity beneficiaries, the full games list, and the schedule being announced at a later date.

Last year's show was postponed from its usual July slot to August last year due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with SGDQ's organizers ultimately opting for a safer online approach instead.

Speedrunner submissions for SGDQ 2021 Online will open on the GDQ website from March 31 and will close on April 11.