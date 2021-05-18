Warzone Nakatomi Plaza WoW Burning Crusade Pre-Patch GTA 5 PS5/Xbox Series X PlayStation Game Boost Games May Game Pass Titles New Ratchet & Clank Trailer

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Schedule Released

This year's Summer Games Done Quick lineup is stacked with classic games, from well-known speedrunning games like Ninja Gaiden to obscure favorites like Mischief Makers.

Speedrunning organization Games Done Quick has released the full schedule for Summer Games Done Quick 2021, and the line-up is the usual mix of classic, well-known, and sometimes unexpected games that speedrun fans know and love. The event will run from July 4 to July 11 and will feature dozens of speedruns.

The opening few games featured will include Dragon Age: Inquisition, Psychonauts, and F-Zero GX. Though the event will feature many well-known speedrunning games like Mario Kart 64, Super Mario 64, and Super Metroid, it also includes a number of lesser-known or just plain bizarre choices, like the N64 cult classic Blast Corps, a two players, one controller run of Sonic 3D Blast, and the forgotten From Software classic Metal Wolf Chaos XD. Some newer games also made it into the mix, including Teardown, a game that isn't even out of Early Access yet.

As always, Summer Games Done Quick is a speedrunning marathon event where players demonstrate their ability to beat games as quickly as possible. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the event, with all proceeds going to charitable groups like Doctors Without Borders. Due to COVID-19, the event will be online only, as was the case with 2020's event. Last year's event raised $2.3 million for Doctors Without Borders.

