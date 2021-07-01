Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Returns This Weekend: How To Watch And What To Expect

Summer Games Done Quick--or SGDQ, as it's more commonly known--is returning this weekend for more game speedrunning and charity fundraising. As always, the event will feature a whole bunch of the world's best players trying to complete games and special challenges as quickly as possible, all while raising money for Doctors Without Borders.

SGDQ 2021 will be entirely online as we continue efforts to eliminate COVID-19. More than 100 speedruns will take place over the week, which kicks off on July 4 and runs through July 11. They include a run of the new game Ghosts 'N Goblins Resurrection by TheMexicanRunner as well as a blindfolded Super Mario 64 run from Bubzia. The camera doesn't really let you see much in that game sometimes, so perhaps it will be easier than we think?

How To Watch SGDQ 2021

SGDQ 2021 will be streamed on the organization's official Twitch channel beginning July 4 at 8:30 AM PT / 11:30 AM ET, and we've embedded the stream directly above. The stream will run for around 12 hours each day, and it includes some newer games like Bowser's Fury for Nintendo Switch and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. The Souls series almost always gets represented at the event, and Dark Souls 3 is confirmed, with Demon's Souls available as a bonus game. If you've been itching for a Nintendogs run, this is the event for you, as well.

The full schedule is available on the official website. 100% of donations will go to the charity, and the event always has incentive rewards including entry into raffles for prizes or getting to pick character names in a game being streamed.