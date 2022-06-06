Summer Game Fest Live Will Have "A Couple" Game Reveals, Mostly Focused On Announced Games

Geoff Keighley tells fans to manage their expectations for the event, which will focus mainly on titles that have already been announced.

By on

Comments

Summer Game Fest Live organizer and host Geoff Keighley has advised fans to manage their expectations for this week's event, confirming there will be "a couple" new game announcements. The show will be more focused on games that have already been announced, Keighley said.

"We've got a couple of new game announcements in the show and hopefully some surprises if everything holds. But it definitely is a show that's primarily focused on stuff that is announced," Keighley said during a recent Twitter Spaces discussion, as transcribed by VGC.

Keighley said people can expect to see games like The Callisto Protocol, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Gotham Knights, and Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course during the event, while Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be there as well for some kind of announcement.

"We're doing some good stuff for you, but definitely manage your expectations in terms of the megaton shocks that you're expecting," Keighley said. "This is not The Game Awards. We've got lots of good stuff to show you but buyer beware of some of the crazy rumors I'm seeing out there in terms of things people expect to get announced."

The event itself will be "around an hour and a half to two hours," Keighley said, cautioning that the total runtime isn't completely locked in yet.

Summer Game Fest Live takes place Thursday, June 9, starting at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. For more, check out GameSpot's breakdown of how to watch Summer Game Fest Live and what to expect.

For more on this summer's big gaming events, check out our Not-E3 2022 press conference schedule.

