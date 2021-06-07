Summer Game Fest Hype Trailer Released, As 30+ Games Promised For Thursday's Show

While E3 2021 doesn't begin until June 12, Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest gets things started on June 10 with a big Kick Off Live event that promises some big news.

Keighley has now posted a hype reel for the "summer spectacular" event. The video may or may not contain some clues about what to expect on Thursday, so have a look for yourself and let us know if you spot anything.

The June 10 event starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. Hosted by Keighley himself, the event promises a dozen world premieres and reveals. Keighley says more than 30 games will show up. After the showcase will be the Day of the Devs event with iam8bit and Double Fine.

Keighley also shared a personal update on his Twitter page to speak about the emotions he's feeling this week. It's the first time in 25 years that he's not actively involved in E3.

An emotional week ahead for me. For the first time in 25 years I won’t be an active part of an E3. But I’m so excited and thankful for the opportunity to bring you year two of #SummerGameFest — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 7, 2021

Change is difficult. It’s never easy to start something new. But I will never waver in my commitment to deliver fan-first events that represent our art form the biggest and most powerful entertainment medium in the world. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 7, 2021

Ultimately I hope these next weeks bring you joy, excitement and reverence for the power of games to connect us all. I'm hoping everyone walks away happy. Let’s unite to celebrate what games mean to us. See u Thursday. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 7, 2021

GameSpot will livestream Summer Game Fest, E3 2021, and all the major games events and showcases as part of Play for All 2021 during June, raising money for AbleGamers, which focuses on helping people with disabilities play games and improving accessibility in games.