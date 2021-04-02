Summer Game Fest: Day Of The Devs Edition Announced, Will Celebrate Indie Games

Summer Game Fest--an event Geoff Keighley began back in 2020 as E3 was canceled--is back again this year, and it includes a special Day of the Devs celebration that will highlight great indie games. If you think your own game will fit the showcase, you can submit it for consideration now.

Returning in June, Summer Game Fest will be available on major streaming platforms as well as its official website, and if it's anything like last year's event, you can expect presentations, streams, and announcements over a stretch of several months. There will also be musical performances and gameplay demonstrations, and a sign-up button on the website will let you know when there is additional information.

Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition

Day of the Devs has existed long before Summer Game Fest, and it's now in its ninth year. Developers interested in having their game shown can submit using their projects this form, which asks for a variety of things such as your game's description, a video link, any online game builds, and if you have shown your game at other broadcasts within the last three months.

In addition to his work on the Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley is also the creator of The Game Awards and previously partnered with E3 to produce live content. He is also producing Gamescom: Opening Night Live this August, which will be a hybrid event containing both in-person and digital content. E3 2021 will feature a free digital show and will not have Keighley's involvement.