Summer Game Fest 2023 Kickoff Show Set For June 8, Will Be First With Live Audience

Summer Game Fest will be opening to the public for the first time ever, as event curator Geoff Keighley and his team have announced the Summer Games Fest 2023 Kickoff Show will air live from the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park on June 8.

In addition to audiences streaming on YouTube and Twitch like previous years, the 2023 SGF Kickoff will allow fans to purchase tickets and see every world premiere, gameplay demo, and musical performance live in Inglewood, CA. Tickets will be available for purchase "in early 2023" according to the official press release.

Summer Game Fest returns in June.

"Over the past three years, Summer Game Fest has cultivated an incredible community around the world through our digital-first events," Keighley said in the release. "We’re thrilled to invite thousands of fans to experience the SGF show in-person for the first time in 2023."

The official lineup of Summer Game Fest 2023 participants has not been announced, but the show will follow a 2022 event that featured The Last Of Us Part 1, The Callisto Protocol, an extended gameplay demo of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and the debut of Goal Simulator 3.

Keighley and his team have announced plans for SGF 2023 just one week before his other project, The Game Awards, holds its 2022 ceremony on December 8. That event will also stream on multiple platforms including YouTube and Twitch, while those who choose to watch via Steam could win a Steam Deck just for tuning in.