Summer Game Fest 2022 Will Kick Off With A Live Show

Right on the heels of E3 2022's complete cancellation hitting the internet, Summer Game Fest came in hot with more info on what attendees can expect. Very opportunistic, very smooth, and very much like the final dust being kicked on E3 2022's grave.

2022 will start with a live event called "The Kickoff show," hosted by Geoff Keighley. Summer Game Fest 2022's Kickoff show will feature world premieres, and iam8bit and Double Fine will make appearances in the Days of the Devs segments. The rest of the fest will consist of "a slate of digital livestream shows." Which devs and publishers will show at Game Fest is still to be announced.

Now Playing: Death Stranding Director's Cut Reveal | Summer Game Fest 2021

Dates for Summer Game Fest are not confirmed yet, but like last year, it'll happen sometime in June. 2021's Game Fest saw some major announcements, like Elden Ring's release date, Call of Duty Season 4's schedule, and more. 2021's announcements were also a little too ad-filled, but here's to hoping that'll be adjusted this year.

The ESA's cancellation of E3 2022 is still shrouded under mystery--the organization hasn't cited an exact reason--but it has stated that E3 will return in 2023. The question is: should it? In GameSpot's E3 obituary, you can read Steve Watts' breakdown and opinion on what led E3 to its current unpopularity and state of decline.