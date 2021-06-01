Summer Game Fest 2021: How To Watch The Kickoff Live Stream

This summer is stacked with gaming live streams and events, including the return of Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest. Keighley's Summer Game Fest will start with Kickoff Live, taking place on June 10 at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET. The show will contain over a dozen world premieres and reveals, in addition to a performance by Weezer. Check below for the embedded video of the upcoming showcase.

Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live Start Time

The Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live stream goes live on Thursday, June 10, at 11 AM PT/2 PM ET. Hosted by Keighley himself, the show promises appearances from around 20 new games, in addition to updates from live service titles, he told GameSpot. This live show serves as the focal point of Summer Games Fest, with Keighley passing the baton to individual publishers afterward. The event has partnered with a ton of companies, including 2K, EA, Ubisoft, Xbox, PlayStation, and many more.

How To Watch Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live

The stream will be embedded above when it's available and Kickoff Live will also be available on The Game Awards' official YouTube and Twitch channels. The stream will also be available on GameSpot when it's live.

What To Expect

Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live promises world premieres, first looks, announcements, and more. Based on the announcements in Keighley's Game Awards there should be plenty of announcements big and small. The list of partners includes nearly every company in the gaming industry, so announcements could come from anyone. Microsoft has had a strong relationship with Keighley, showing the Xbox Series X for the first time at The Game Awards in 2019 and teasing the next Perfect Dark last year. A reveal or tease from Microsoft could be used to promote the joint Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 13.

Devolver Digital has teased that it will reveal four new games during Summer Game Fest, although it isn't clear if that will be during Kickoff Live or just during its own stream.

Summer Game Fest and E3 aren't the only summer gaming events with the Guerrilla Collective event taking place on June 5 and 8, Electronic Arts hosting EA Play Live on July 22, and Gamescom 2021's all-digital show slated for August.

GameSpot will be live streaming all of the games events and showcases as part of Play for All 2021 during June, raising money for AbleGamers, which focuses on helping people with disabilities play games and improving accessibility in games.