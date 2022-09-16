Suikoden, Suikoden 2 HD Remasters Coming In 2023

The classic PlayStation RPGs Suikoden and Suikoden 2 are coming back as remastered HD releases. The two games are coming as a pair, with the slightly inelegant title Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars. The collection is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2023. They'll also be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The remastered versions of the two games will include graphical improvements like new lighting effects and shadow animations and even redesigned cutscenes, HD character portraits redrawn by original artist Junko Kawano, sound enhancements with new field effects, and additional features like a dialogue log, auto-battle, and double-speed. The announcement trailer shows off some of the remastered visuals, especially the slick new character portraits.

Suikoden was originally released in 1995, and became known for its unique recruitment and base management systems that gave the player an enormous amount of flexibility. Suikoden 2 was a direct sequel that took place three years after the original.

The ongoing story of the Suikoden games set it apart from a series like Final Fantasy, which was an anthology with each serving as a unique, standalone story. Suikoden, by contrast, took place in the same world with characters appearing in multiple installments, and even some Easter eggs taking years between sequels to resolve. The main series consisted of five games in all, and various other spin-offs were released only in Japan.