Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster Has Been Delayed

The upcoming remaster of the first two Suikoden games, titled Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, has been delayed to an unknown date. Konami says the Suikoden team will be working on getting the remaster ready for release "as soon as possible."

The delay was announced on Twitter in what is now an all-too-familiar format for game delays. "Despite the very best efforts of our dedicated development staff to release the remasters in 2023, additional time is needed to ensure the quality performance and gameplay experience our users deserve," the announcement from Konami reads.

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Tap To Unmute Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. HTML5 Auto HD High Low Sorry, but you can't access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's

Terms of Use and Privacy Policy enter Now Playing: Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars Announcement Trailer

While no new release window is given for the game, Konami says it will be released as soon as possible, and that more updates will be shared on the Suikoden social media accounts and website.

The Suikoden 1 and 2 remasters will be released on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and will also be playable on current-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Short of being a full remake, the remasters will include improvements to graphics including lighting and shadows, redesigned cutscenes, new HD character portraits by the original artist, improvements to the game's sound, and various new quality-of-life features.

Suikoden is a classic JRPG that was first released in 1995 for the PlayStation, with a direct sequel Suikoden 2 arriving in 1998. The upcoming remake is the first time the games will be released for consoles.