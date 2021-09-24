Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League's Key Art Is Striking

Warner Bros. Games has released the key art for Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and it's definitely striking. The art shows Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark looking down at the camera with an interlocking Suicide Squad logo in the middle.

This key art was released ahead of the DC FanDome event in October which is where Rocksteady will show off a "new reveal" from the game. The event takes place Saturday, October 16 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, and you can be sure GameSpot will bring you all the news from the event as it happens.

The Suicide Squad: KIll the Justice League key art

Kill the Justice League, which is Rocksteady's first game since Arkham Knight (2015) and Arkham Knight VR (2016), launches in 2022 for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

DC FanDome will also feature news about Gotham Knights and the next Fortnite/Batman crossover event. Outside of video games, it seems DC Fandome 2021 will have updates on movies like The Batman, The Flash, and Black Adam, as well as the Suicide Squad TV show Peacemaker.