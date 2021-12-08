Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Is Coming To The Game Awards

Rocksteady Studios' Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will be at The Game Awards 2021.

Sefton Hill, the Creative Director and co-founder of RockSteady, has announced that the upcoming Suicide Squad game will be making an appearance at the annual Game Awards. Sharing the news on Twitter, Hill said, "Can't wait to share the mayhem with you all!" The post also included a short GIF showing what looks to be a snippet of gameplay footage.

Me and the @RocksteadyGames squad are getting ready to dive into the #TheGameAwards. Can't wait to share the mayhem with you all! Good luck @GeoffKeighley! pic.twitter.com/ZTJOhUqbZ8 — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) December 8, 2021

The GIF shows the Suicide Squad, including Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot, running and jumping off a building while Metropolis seems to be under attack by a terrestrial being. It's possible that Rocksteady will finally unveil the first official gameplay footage during Thursday's awards ceremony, and perhaps a release date.

Geoff Keighley, the founder of The Game Awards, also commented, saying, "As a huge @RocksteadyGames fan, I've been waiting a long time to show off what Sefton and the team have been working on!"

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, which was first announced in 2020 at DC Fandome, is set to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X in 2022. The story follows the Suicide Squad who are tasked with taking down the Justice League, including Superman and Wonder Woman.

The Game Awards 2021 are also expected to feature 40-50 games, as well as some "pretty major stuff." Check out our guide on how to watch The Game Awards 2021, which includes start times, hosts, and more.