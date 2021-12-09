Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Gameplay Trailer Debuts, Coming 2022

We got our first look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in action at The Game Awards, with a lengthy gameplay trailer showing the various characters and their powers. As you might expect, it's a big chaotic brawl as the gang attempts to take down super-speedster The Flash. It's coming in 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The trailer showed various traversal options, like Harley Quinn's acrobatic swinging, King Shark climbing up a building, and Deadshot zipping around on a jetpack. Each character had their own combat options, as you might expect. King Shark is a big burly bruiser, while Captain Boomerang has precision on his side.

According to the trailer, The Flash has been corrupted by Brainiac, which puts the Suicide Squad squarely on the side against him. We can tell he's corrupted by his glowing eyes, so that'll likely be a theme among the evil Justice League members. As you might expect, the Suicide Squad has a rough go of even landing a hit on the fastest man alive.

The Game Awards also debuted another new game based on a popular DC property, Wonder Woman. That game is coming from Shadows of Mordor studio Monolith.