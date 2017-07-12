Suicide Squad Director Exits Scarface Remake Over "Too Dark" Script, Report Says

David Ayer, who directed the box office smash Suicide Squad and was in line to direct a Scarface remake for Universal, has left the film, multiple reports said today. According to The Hollywood Reporter's sources, Ayer's script was "too dark" for Universal's liking.

Anything bearing the name Scarface is sure to be a dark affair, so it's interesting to think about the direction Ayer might have been going for Universal to put the brakes on it. Ayer seemed a good fit for Scarface, as he made the similarly dark and violent films like Training Day, which he wrote, and his directing of End of Watch.

According to Variety's sources, Ayer left the Scarface remake over scheduling conflicts. The movie's previous director, Training Day director Antoine Fuqua, also left due to apparent scheduling issues.

According to THR, Hell or High Water director David MacKenzie and Patriots Day and Lone Survivor director Peter Berg were among those also "circling" the Scarface remake.

Star Wars: Rogue One actor Diego Luna will reportedly play the lead in the Scarfcae remake. The new movie will take place in modern-day Los Angeles, focusing on a Mexican immigrant, played by Luna. The 1932 original and the 1983 version starring Al Pacino also told immigrant stories, though those movies took place in Chicago and Miami, respectively.

The new Scarface movie is scheduled to hit theaters on August 10, 2018.

Prototype developer Radical Entertainment released Scarface: The World Is Yours in 2006, which served as a follow-up to the 1983 movie. No plans for any new games have been announced, however.