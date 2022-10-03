Suda51 Says No More Heroes Could Get A Fourth Game

In a recent interview, No More Heroes creator Suda51 has said that last year's No More Heroes 3 might not end up being Travis's last fight, depending on how things look a few years down the track. In an interview with GNN, as reported by Video Games Chronicle, the developer has said fans may have the power to bring Travis back for a future title.

"[No More Heroes 3] is Travis' last battle," Suda51 confirmed when he was asked about the future of the franchise, but then continued to explain that this wasn't exactly definitive. "Nobody could say what’s going to happen 10 years from now, and I can't say either. If there’s a big fan outcry, Travis might be back. Just like Tom Cruise came back as Maverick."

In the interview, Suda51 was also enthusiastic about the idea of seeing a No More Heroes collection that included all three of the main games, but added that this decision would be up to the game's publisher and not him.

Suda51 has also spoken previously on the possibility of a No More Heroes movie, saying that if it ever happened, he would like to see James Gunn directing and Ryan Gosling in the lead role.

It's unclear whether there will ever be enough "fan outcry" to bring back Travis's story, as the last instalment in the series was less warmly received than its predecessors. GameSpot's review rated No More Heroes 3 a 4/10, saying "No More Heroes 3 is at its best when you're slicing your way through alien invaders, but the rest of the game wrapped around the energetic combat is a laborious disappointment."