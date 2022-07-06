Suda51 And James Gunn Won't Be Involved In The Lollipop Chainsaw Remake

Cult classic action game Lollipop Chainsaw is officially getting a remake, and while the game will feature several veteran developers from the original title working on it, Suda51 and James Gunn won't be joining them.

Lollipop Chainsaw's original executive producer Yoshimi Yasuda announced that his new company Dragami Games will handle development duties, but Gunn tweeted after the announcement that he wasn't involved in the remake.

"Neither I nor Suda51 are currently involved in this," Gunn wrote. "I heard about it for the first time from Suda a couple of weeks ago."

Suda51 also confirmed his non-involvement, and added that his studio Grasshopper Manufacture wouldn't be assisting in the production of the remake. "To add my two cents, like James Gunn says, neither he nor I am involved in this project at all, and Grasshopper Manufacture has nothing to do with development or anything," Suda51 tweeted.

Curiously, Yasuda claimed that Suda51 had helped supervise the original project when it began, taking on an advisory role. When Lollipop Chainsaw launched, its end credits listed Yasuda as the executive producer and Suda51 as the creative director.

"As Suda-san was very busy handling development on other projects at the time, I served as director and producer, creating a joint development team consisting of staff from Grasshopper Manufacture and Kadokawa Games, overseeing development directly," Yasuda claimed in his original announcement. "Suda-san looked over the game design and supervised the project as an executive producer."

Details on the remake are short for now, as footage of the game has yet to surface. What is known is that Yasuda and Dragami Games are aiming for a more realistic style, will make some key changes to the adventure, and that several of Lollipop Chainsaw's original songs won't be included in the remake due to licensing issues.