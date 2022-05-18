Subway Surfers Celebrates 10 Years With Plans To Add One Lucky Player To The Game

SYBO has announced it will be hosting a social media competition to find the ultimate "Super Runner." Whoever wins the competition will be a player character in-game. This is in honor of its massively popular mobile game Subway Surfers' 10th anniversary.

The Subway Surfers Super Runner competition will begin on May 16 - June 5. To enter the contest, players will have to go on their social media accounts (TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram) and use the hashtags #SubwaySurfers, #SubwaySurfers10Years, and #SuperRunners, to tell SYBO why they should be the Super Runner. SYBO will review the submissions and announce the winner. Whoever wins will collaborate with the SYBO art team to create a character for the Subway Surfers update in 2022.

In honor of the 10th anniversary of Subway Surfer, SYBO is also adding "futuristic visuals and special effects" with character cosmetics starting with Jakes sports superhero skin. SYBO has also partnered with Ecologi, an organization devoted to planting trees worldwide, and Born This Way Foundation, which aims to build "communities that foster mental wellness."

SYBO released Subway Surfers in 2012, and since then, the mobile game has had more than three billion downloads. Then in 2020, Subway Surfers had more than 100 million monthly active players and was the second most downloaded mobile game of the year. It currently holds the title of the most downloaded game in Google Play's 10-year history and has become the first game to have a billion downloads. While on Apple's App Store, it's the most downloaded endless runner game.