Subnautica: Below Zero Gets Free PS5 Upgrade And DualSense Features In May

During the latest State of Play, PlayStation revealed a new trailer for Subnautica: Below Zero. The trailer details some of the ways the game will benefit from the PS5.

On PS5, Below Zero will play at 4K, though there is the option to change to a performance mode which bumps down the visuals but increases frame rate to 60 frames-per-second. Additionally, Below Zero will support DualSense haptic feedback, informing you of enemies and changes in terrain via the controller's vibration.

Fans of the original Subnautica also have something to look forward to, as the trailer reveals that those who own the game on PS4 can freely upgrade to the digital PS5 version at no additional cost. The same is true for Below Zero.

Set one year after the events of Subnautica, Below Zero sees you crash onto an icy planet, where you'll have to scavenge for materials in order to survive. All the while, you'll be on the trail of the research team that mysteriously disappeared, your sister among them.

Below Zero is currently available for PC via Steam Early Access. On May 14, the game will officially launch, releasing for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Switch.