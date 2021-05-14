Subnautica: Below Zero And Free Subnautica Update Out Now

Subnautica: Below Zero, the sequel to 2018's deep sea survival simulator of the same name, is now available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Creator Unknown Worlds Entertainment shared a new trailer highlighting the frigid environments players will endure in the game.

The trailer, below, shows protagonist Robin crash-landing on planet 4546B to "learn what happened" to her sister. Taking place a year after the events of Subnautica, players will explore the hazardous region called "Sector Zero" while interacting with the world's various wildlife and unknown dangers.

Those who own Subnautica, which was recently made free on PlayStation consoles through Sony's Play at Home initiative, can upgrade their copy to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S version at no additional cost.

Sony outlined how Below Zero will use the DualSense's features to "connect" players to the action. This includes the controller's RGB strip pulsing faster when you approach a resource objective and vibrations feeling more intense.

Subnautica received a fairly positive reception at launch, winning accolades at both the Gamers' Choice Awards and Golden Joystick Awards in 2018. We scored the game a 9/10 in our Subnautica review, saying, "Subnautica's story, scares, and beautifully rendered underwater setting make it one of the most fascinating survival games around."