Stylized Boba Fett And Han Solo Lego Toys Coming To New York Comic-Con

One of the biggest comic book conventions of the year, New York Comic-Con, kicks off in the Big Apple later this week, and there will be a whole bunch of exclusive toys and collectibles for con-goers to pick up while traversing the show floor. Today, Lego revealed one of its convention exclusives you can purchase from its BrickHeadz line: Boba Fett and Han Solo in carbonite.

The NYCC exclusive set, shown above, consists of the two figures--Boba Fett and Han Solo trapped in carbonite--which total 329 pieces. The Han Solo collectible is the biggest base for a BrickHeadz figure to date. Normally, individual BrickHeadz cost $10 each, but this dual pack will run you $40, as it will only be available at the con.

If you're lucky enough to be in attendance at the convention, you can pick up the exclusive Lego set as long as you win a chance through a pre-show lottery. It will be available at the Lego mobile experience just outside of the Javits Center; however, you will still need a convention badge to access that area. There will also a life-sized BrickHeadz model at the show to take your photo with.

The BrickHeadz line was introduced earlier this year, as Lego's answer to Funko Pops. The collectible and buildable figures feature familiar characters from Star Wars, Marvel, DC, and more. Series 1 featured members of the Avengers, Batman, Joker, Captain Jack Sparrow, and a few others. The collectibles are about the size of an adult's hand.

Stay tuned this week to GameSpot Universe, as we'll be at the show interviewing celebrities, checking out all the cosplay, and taking a look at all the sweet collectibles on display.