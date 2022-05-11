Stylish Sidescroller Gunbrella Is Coming To Nintendo Switch In 2023

Developer Doinksoft continues its trend of creating stylish 2D adventures with straight and to the point names with the newly announced Gunbrella, coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023.

As the name implies, Gunbrella is all about using a gun that is also an umbrella. Players will take on the role of a "gruff woodsman on a quest for revenge" amidst a world of "ghouls, gangsters, cops and cultists, and the fallout of corporate exploitation."

More information on the game from its Nintendo Switch store product page promises the ability to upgrade the gunbrella, interact with a cast of "bizarre characters", and investigate a town "menaced by cult kidnappings" to "uncover the mysteries of the supernatural."

Gunbrella's action looks blazing fast in its announcement trailer, with Doinksoft emphasizing the use of the game's titular weapon not only as an offensive tool to defeat enemies but also a means to maneuver around the environment by gliding, dashing, and leaping around the environments.

Action-heavy 2D platforming and shooting is nothing new for Doinksoft, which is also responsible for 2019's Gato Roboto, a 2D Metroidvania title in which players take on the role of a cat in a mech suit.

Gunbrella's announcement came as part of Nintendo's latest Indie World games showcase. In addition to Gunbrella, Nintendo announced the cute creature-collector Ooblets will be coming to Nintendo Switch this summer. A new crab-themed soulslike from developer Aggro Crab, Another Crab's Treasure, will also come to Nintendo's console, as well as games like Cult of the Lamb, Mini Motorways, and more.