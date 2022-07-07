Stylish New PS5 Pro-Style Controller Revealed

The PlayStation 5 doesn’t have the most robust selection of controllers to choose from, but as of today, you can add one more to that short list--the Hex Rival Pro. Now available for $200, this competitive-focused controller offers a fully modular design that lets you customize nearly every aspect of the premium gamepad. The Hex Rival Pro is just the latest PS5 controller from Hex Gaming, and it's the most affordable of the bunch so far.

Hex Rival Pro $200 The Hex Rival Pro isn’t cheap, but at least the price tag is backed up by a ton of cool features. For one, you can swap out thumbsticks or reconfigure its rear buttons in a matter of seconds. There’s also the option to set on-board profiles once you’ve hammered out the perfect setup. Your $200 investment also lets you give the gamepad a custom paint job, with the faceplate, D-pad, thumbsticks, and more available in a wide variety of colors or patterns. See at HexGaming

Xbox has long given players a premium version of its standard controller, but Sony is yet to offer the same for PS5. The best option so far has been the Scuf Reflex, which retails for the same price as the new Hex Rival Pro and offers a similar set of features.

We’re not sure just yet how the new gamepad will handle intense gaming sessions, but if it’s anything like the company’s Hex Rival of 2021, it should be a viable alternative to the Scuf Reflex.